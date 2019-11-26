MIAMI (AP) — Law enforcement officers want to know who placed an ad on Craigslist purporting to sell a newborn baby for $500.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating to determine if the ad placed last week was a hoax.
The ad said the baby is 2 weeks old, sleeps and doesn’t make noise at night. It also said the seller would provide clothes and formula, and offered to include the baby’s 4-year-old sister for free.
The Miami Herald reports the post said the person didn’t want to be judged for “not wanting these kids.”
The poster also claimed to live in a “quiet influential neighborhood,” and work for the Florida Department of Children and Families.
FDLE spokeswoman Gretl Plessenger said an investigation began Friday.
What other people are reading right now:
- Classrooms in Crisis: Tampa Bay area teachers are being injured by students
- Burned koala, whose rescue from wildfire was caught on video, has died
- Trump signs bill into law making animal cruelty a federal felony
- Prosthetic legs stolen from double-amputee high school wrestler
- Teen charged with 2nd-degree murder for stabbing his grandmother to death, police say
- 'We're still here:' Seminole Tribe shares dark history of Egmont Key
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter