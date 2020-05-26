EL PASO, Texas — A baby boy who survived the mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso in August of 2019 celebrated his first birthday during Memorial Day weekend with the hundreds from his community, according to CBS affiliate KDBC-TV.

El Paso residents and members of a local motorcycle club helped Paul Anchondo bring in his big day with a "drive-by" celebration Saturday amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

"I'm so happy. Today is his first birthday and I think we had to celebrate it, not only because it's his first birthday but because he survived," Paul's uncle, Gilberto Anchondo, told KDBC-TV.

"Today is special for [Paul] because he's going to remember today that the community is still going to come together and be there for him. He's not left alone," Ernesto Delgado said.  

Anchondo's parents, Jordan and Andre, were killed while shielding their child during the Walmart mass shooting on August 3. They were among 23 people who died in the attack.

More than 3,000 people from largely Latino El Paso and neighboring Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, were at Walmart when the shooting happened.

Police say 21-year-old Patrick Crusius drove more than 10 hours from his grandparents' house where he lived in a Dallas suburb to carry out the attack. 

Crusius has pleaded not guilty. 

The Walmart has since reopened. A permanent memorial in the store’s parking lot, a “Grand Candela” was built to honor the victims.

