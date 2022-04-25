'A pattern of neglect since the day he was born:' Florida mother charged with child abuse after son hospitalized

Detectives say the victim suffered a pattern of neglect since the day he was born.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is behind bars in Baker County after deputies say she starved her 8-month-old baby to the point where it became life-threatening.

On April 6, The Baker County Sheriff's Office was notified that an 8-month-old infant was being treated at Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville for life-threatening injuries.

Detectives learned the infant had been taken to the hospital by his grandmother after she noticed that he was severely underweight.

Deputies say medical staff described the child’s general appearance as gravely ill due to life-threatening starvation, which resulted in the 8-month-old infant weighing the average weight of a 2-month-old.

Aside from the obvious malnourishment, the baby was found to have suffered a skull fracture at some point prior to being admitted.

Deputies say Haylee Kent, the mother of the child, did not visit the hospital or cooperate with the Department of Children & Families during their investigation, along with law enforcement. However, deputies say Kent agreed to meet with BCSO Detectives at the Sheriff’s Office several days after the incident was reported to discuss the child’s condition and injuries.

On April 19, Kent met with detectives for a follow-up interview, and deputies say as a result of that conversation, she was placed under arrest for multiple counts of child neglect with and without great bodily harm.

Through the investigation and Kent’s admission, detectives say they established that the victim suffered a pattern of neglect since the day he was born.

This neglect consisted of a lack of necessary medical attention, malnourishment, and failure to provide a safe home environment.

During her final interview, Kent reportedly told detectives she felt the way her child needed to be fed was sometimes annoying, so she just opted not to do so.