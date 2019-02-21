LANCASTER, S.C. — Van Wyck Elementary was on lockdown late Thursday afternoon as sheriff’s deputies were searching for a 18-year-old patient who took off while en route to a behavioral health facility.

According to Lancaster Sheriff''s Office, a patient that was being transported to Rebound Behavior Health decided he did not want to go in and took off.

After a two hour search, the patient was taken into custody without incident in a wooded area off of Three Crow Rd. The patient was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Sheriff's Deputies said the hero of the day was a wet and tired Bandit who was able to track down the subject.

Sheriff Barry Faile said, “We’re glad this young man was located pretty quickly and that he’s safe and healthy. Because of all the recent rainfall and cool temperatures, today was not a good day to be wandering in the woods. Our officers did an outstanding job responding to the area to contain it, and our K-9 unit led us directly to him.”

