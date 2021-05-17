Deputies are hoping someone has information that can help bring 12-year-old Haven Dekeyser home safely.

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing child last seen walking to the bus stop Monday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, 12-year-old Haven Dekeyser was last seen in the area of Crossfield Circle in Cartersville but has since gone missing.

In addition to releasing a photo of him, investigators said that Dekeyser was wearing a blue shirt, burgundy shorts, and red shoes when he headed to the bus stop.

The sheriff's office didn't provide any additional information regarding his disappearance. However, they're hoping someone in the community may have information that can help bring him home safely.