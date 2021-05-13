One person had to be rescued by APFD firefighters after being pinned in the wreckage.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Cases of beer were scattered across Highway 35 Bypass Thursday morning after an accident involving a car, tractor-trailer and a pickup truck.

Officials with the Aransas Pass Fire Department said it appeared that a car pulled onto Highway 35 Bypass in front of of tractor-trailer, causing the driver of the trailer to overturn on the highway near Moore Road. A truck towing a boat then hit the tractor-trailer, officials said, and the driver of that pickup truck was pinned inside of the cab for a short time.

The driver was rescued by AFPD and taken to a nearby hospital, officials said.

Numerous cases of beer were scattered across the highway for several hours.

The road was cleaned up and reopened Thursday afternoon.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.