Texas sheriff says he will not 'persecute Texas women for pursuing rights'

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is weighing in on the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe vs Wade on Thursday.
The historic 6-3 decision puts an end to 50 years of the constitutional right to abortion.
He released a statement on his Facebook page that says:
"I’m the Sheriff of Bexar County, but also a Dad of two beautiful and intelligent young women. As their Dad I will defend my daughters’ ability to do what they feel is right with their own bodies and to love whomever they choose. As their Dad, I have no control over their adult bodies. As their Sheriff, it is absolutely none of my business. I will not persecute Texas women or anyone else pursuing those same rights."
"Shame on the Supreme Court and the bureaucrats in Washington D.C. and Austin who are attempting to impose their own supposed morals on others. They will not use my badge or the color of my office to do so. My job is chasing predators, rapists, and human traffickers, not someone exercising a right."
"If it’s religion those career politicians would like to enforce, then they should remember that there are many other commandments in scripture that they themselves have very publicly chosen to ignore."
"If it’s truly about protecting children, how about starting with the ones in our schools?"
On the other hand, Governor Abbott applauded the court's decision.
"The U.S. Supreme Court correctly overturned Roe v. Wade and reinstated the right of states to protect innocent, unborn children," Governor Abbott said. "Texas is a pro-life state, and we have taken significant action to protect the sanctity of life. Texas has also prioritized supporting women's healthcare and expectant mothers in need to give them the necessary resources so that they can choose life for their child."
"Texas will always fight for the innocent unborn, and I will continue working with the Texas legislature and all Texans to save every child from the ravages of abortion and help our expectant mothers in need," Gov. Abbott said.