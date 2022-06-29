Alabama deputy shot in the line of duty dies of his injuries, suspect in custody

Austin Patrick Hall is suspected of shooting two Bibb County Sheriff's deputies.

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: Shot in the line of duty, one of the two deputies, Deputy Brad Johnson has died.

Johnson leaves behind his wife-to-be and two daughters. He was a 7-year veteran of the force.

Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade and the Sheriff's Office shares this statement:

"On behalf of Sheriff Jody Wade and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, it is with a heavy heart we share the unfortunate and tragic news concerning the passing of a true hero, Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Johnson. Johnson was shot during the course of an incident on Wednesday, June 29, while on duty in Bibb County.

“A coward dies a thousand deaths, but a hero only dies one. Deputy Brad Johnson is a hero,” said Sheriff Jody Wade. “This tragedy is truly beyond what words can describe as heartbreaking. We lost a Sheriff’s Deputy and beloved colleague, the community lost a great leader with a servant’s heart but worst of all, his children lost their father. This event has shaken this community to its core; however, we will persevere to overcome this horrible situation and will continue on with the same resolve and dedication that Brad shared with us every single day. I pledge that Brad’s memory will live on through our actions and we are committed to sharing his legacy with unwavering devotion. I would also like to take a moment to say thank you to all of the first responders and to the community for the overwhelming love and support you have shown us during this difficult time. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Secretary Hal Taylor issued the following statement concerning Deputy Brad Johnson of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, who passed after being shot on Wednesday, June 29, while on duty:

“It is a solemn day among the entire law enforcement community within Alabama as we all mourn the tragic and heartbreaking loss of Deputy Johnson. On behalf of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, I would like to extend my deepest and sincerest condolences to Deputy Johnson’s family, his colleagues with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and everyone that knew and loved him. Truly, Bibb County and the State of Alabama has lost one of its heroes.

In addition to Deputy Johnson’s heroic sacrifice, our thoughts and prayers are also with his colleague, Deputy Chris Poole, who was struck by gunfire over the course of the incident. Deputy Poole has since been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. Along with sharing our sincerest condolences, we pledge to make all resources available to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office as well as the surrounding community as they grieve and cope with this unfortunate and heartbreaking situation.”

Upon learning of the news of the passing of Bibb County Deputy Sheriff Brad Johnson, Governor Ivey issued the following statement:

“Today, all of Alabama grieves the loss of one of our heroes in blue, Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson. At only 32 years-old, he served in law enforcement for several years and was engaged to be married. He will be remembered as a hero.

“He will not only be called a hero for protecting his community, but also through his organ donations. Our entire state is praying for his family, his fiancé and fellow law enforcement officers.”

Austin Patrick Hall is in custody. According to Bibb Co. District Attorney Michael Jackson, Hall was apprehended on Bulldog Bend in Bibb County.

Austin Patrick Hall, suspect in shooting of 2 Bibb County Sheriff Deputies, now in custody. Keeping injured deputies in our prayers. One in critical condition, and other has been released. #ThinBlueLine pic.twitter.com/opkSq9JxuE — Attorney General Steve Marshall (@AGSteveMarshall) June 30, 2022

The State of Alabama has issued an Emergency BLUE Alert for a 'DANGEROUS PERSON'. Austin Patrick Hall is being sought in connection with the shooting of two Bibb County Sheriff's Deputies.

Hall fled the scene and is on foot. Hall is 26, a white male, 5’ 9’’, weighing 169 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

16 different agencies responded to the area along wit Bibb County Sheriff's Office, according to a release from ALEA.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division, Aviation Unit and Special Agents with ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Perry County Sheriff’s Office Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Chilton County Sheriff’s Office Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office Clarke County Sheriff’s Office Vestavia Hills Police Department Demopolis Police Department Thorsby Police Department Moundville Police Department Pelham Police Department Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

Authorities say DO NOT APPROACH HIM, but call 9-1-1 IMMEDIATELY!

The condition of the officers are unknown at this time.

If you have any information regarding this suspect, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 926-3129.