MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — It sounds pretty wild and yet all too familiar for North Carolina, reports of an 8-foot hairy creature in the woods with red glowing eyes.

But that’s exactly the kind of calls Davie County Animal Services keeps getting. The callers, however, are correct about what they’re seeing. Yes, it is a Bigfoot! However, it isn’t alive.

Instead, there is a life-like Bigfoot, Sasquatch statue and it’s located in a wooded area on Pine Ridge Road in Mocksville. The statue is of an 8-foot wooden Bigfoot. The statue’s eyes are embedded with red glass marbles which reflect the headlights of passing cars at night.

Davie County Animal Services said they’ve received numerous calls about Bigfoot sightings mainly at night. They received so many calls that they got down to the bottom of it and posted it to their Facebook page.

"This handsome fellow stands on Pine Ridge Rd. in Mocksville. If you are traveling this road at night, please be advised that the eyes appear to glow. If you see this phenomenon, you do not need to call animal control to report seeing Bigfoot, Sasquatch or any other large creature. Thank you."

Davie County Animal Services does not know who put the statue there but said it could be neighbors in the area.