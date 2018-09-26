Despite being sentenced three to 10 years for drugging and assaulting women, Bill Cosby will not have his star removed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

After Cosby’s sentencing, CBS Los Angeles reported the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce released the following statement on its stance on the removal of stars from the Walk of Fame:

“The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a historical record of entertainment figures past and present. Once installed, the stars become part of the historic fabric of the Walk of Fame, a ‘designated historic cultural landmark,’ and are intended to be permanent. The stars only commemorate the recipient’s professional accomplishments. It is regrettable when the personal lives of inductees do not measure up to public standards and expectations; however, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce does not remove stars from the Walk of Fame.”

A petition submitted Monday asked the chamber to remove Cosby’s star. However, the chamber has never pulled a star from the Walk of Fame. It turned down a 2015 request to remove Cosby's star as the sexual assault allegations against him first resulted in criminal charges.

A Pennsylvania judge Tuesday sentenced Cosby to three to 10 years in prison for three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault. The judge also declared him a sexually violent predator.

In April, Cosby was found guilty of sexually assaulting Temple University women’s basketball administrator Andrea Constand at his estate near Philadelphia in 2004.

