BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Police in Bishopville are investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday.

According to a release sent out the Bishopville city police officer responded to the area of Truman road for a 'shots fired' call.

On arrival officers found two men who had been shot, both men were transported to an area hospital where one died and one is still being treated for their injuries.

Police are still investigating, no names have been released at this time.

If you think you might know anything about this you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.