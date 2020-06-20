'Black Love Blooms' uses flowers, love notes to remind Black people their lives have always mattered

"In the path towards liberation don't forget to share the roses not just smell them."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As protests over racial tensions and police brutality cases flare across the country, a community art project spread the love in Louisville on Juneteenth with flowers, love notes and art work for African Americans.

Brianna Harlan is the founder of Black Love Blooms. The community art project aims to uplift spirits during a time where African Americans feel like they are reliving the pain of the past.

"Flowers have always been just a sweet pure gesture so that's what Black people deserve now and always," Harlan said.

Harlan started the initiative in New York. Five cities including Louisville passed out flowers for free on Juneteenth to remind African Americans their lives have always mattered.

"I saw a quote on the internet that said Black people don't support each other on the daily just when something bad happens so I wanted to try to break that misconception because it's not true at all," Harlan said.

Hundreds of flowers from local shops and farmers were donated to the cause. Harlan said the goal is to show and tell African Americans they are loved and appreciated just the way they are.

"Our mission statement is 'in the path towards liberation don't forget to share the roses not just smell them."

Other stories on WHAS11 News