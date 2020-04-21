LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Many people have lost their jobs and are looking for extra money during the COVID-19 crisis.

Sadly, more scams promising easy cash are popping up.

Beware of people messaging you saying "join my circle" or "join my blessing loom."

“Unfortunately, when there is a crisis or an emergency, bad actors come out and particularly with more and more Americans and Arkansans online,” Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said.

Lots of people are looking to make more money, but scams can leave you empty-handed.

Rutledge warned people to be extra careful about where they’re putting their hard-earned money.

“As they are spending more time at home they are online and more susceptible to these scams,” Rutledge said.

This is how the "blessing loom" works:

You pay $100 to join the loom using a mobile app.

Next, your job is to recruit others to join, too.

Once they join the loom, the person in the center of the circle walks away with $800.

The recruiting continues as people work to move to the center of the circle.

However, chances are you’ll lose your money altogether.

“If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” Rutledge said.

If you’re messaged about joining a loom, don’t respond.

It’s important to protect your personal information from people you don’t know,

especially your banking info.

If you’ve fallen victim to this scam or you’re asked to participate in it, report the incident to the attorney general’s office.

“Do not join these. We have heard of instances where individuals send invitations on Facebook and again, I just want to encourage you to not to fall prey to this,” Rutledge said.