IRMO, S.C. — In 2017 Blythewood resident Jim Graddick won the South Carolina State Fiddling Championship, now the musician has taken one of the top music prizes in Carolinas.

Graddick was named fiddler of the year at the Carolina Country Music Festival in Myrtle Beach in January.

He said, "I've built my life around it (fiddling) really. I never knew I would become a fiddle player, but I knew music was such a great passion of mine and it kind of grew from there.

He began his musical career as a 11-year-old student in the Blythewood Middle School orchestra.

According to Graddick, "You never know where music is going to take you or what you are going to be eating that night."

He said, "We always have a great time whenever we play and seeing everyone smile when they played made me want to do it too."

Graddick was nominated for both musician of the year and fiddler of the year, going against artists from across both North and South Carolina.

He said winning fiddler of the year is a great honor. "To be recognized like that, it feels pretty great," he said.

Graddick earned a degree in classical music from the University of South Carolina. He learned fiddling from hanging out at Bill's Pickin' Parlor in West Columbia.

When he is not playing, he is teaching music at Freeway Music’s Ballentine branch in Irmo.

He said, "I really love teaching here at Freeway (Music). I have a lot of great students and I love to see where their careers go from here."

Even though the recognition and awards are nice, Graddick has no plans to leave the Midlands behind.

"I'm not one to move away a go to Nashville. I'm very happy with Columbia. I love the Columbia music scene," said Graddick.

He said, "I may take a few trips here and there, but I will probably always come home."

Graddick performs regularly in and the around area. If you would like to catch him in action soon, he performs at the British Bulldog Pub every other Tuesday evening.