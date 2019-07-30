SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — Body camera footage, released today, contradicts an original account of an officer-involved shooting within the Greenville County Sheriff's Office (GCSO).

On June 14, 2019, a deputy was called to a home in Simpsonville for a medical alert alarm.

The GCSO released a statement explaining that the deputy rang the doorbell and the homeowner opened the door, pointing a gun at the deputy. That's when the deputy shot at the homeowner several times.

However, body camera footage shows the deputy ringing the doorbell, not getting an answer, walking around the home, then doubling back to the door when he saw a man in the door window with a gun.

The deputy then flashed a light at the man in the window, and shot into the window beside the front door.

In the video, you can hear the homeowner calling for someone the police.

"What's wrong with you?" screams the homeowner. "Get the ambulance here."

The deputy asked where the man was hit.

"In my groin and in my (expletive) chest!"

"You pointed a gun at me, man!" shouted the deputy. The homeowner replied, "you were in my house."

The lawyer for the homeowner, Beattie Ashmore, says the homeowner has a concealed weapons permit and did have his gun in his hand, but was scared someone was trying to break into his Simpsonville home on June 14.

Ashmore says the 62-year-old retiree was shot twice, one bullet just barely missed his aorta and a second remains lodged in his pelvis.

A state criminal investigation and an internal affairs probe into the shooting continue.

The homeowner didn't fire and wasn't charged.

There have been 29 officer involved shootings in South Carolina this year.