BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — A body found in Beaufort County has been identified as a missing Alabama man whose car was found in Beaufort County last week.

Beaufort County deputies say a body found on Saturday near Polawana Island, off of St. Helena Island, has been identified as 42-year-old Phillip Rawlings.

Rawlings was reported missing in Montgomery, Alabama, on March 31. Last Wednesday, Rawlings' vehicle was found abandoned on Polowana Road, which is a short distance from where his body was recovered.

RELATED: Missing man's car found in South Carolina, hasn't been seen in weeks

The cause and manner of Rawlings' death have not yet been determined by forensic pathologists at the Medical University of South Carolina. Those determinations are pending toxicology and other medical studies.

Anyone who has information on Phillip Rawlings' death is encouraged to contact Sergeant Jennifer Snider at 843-255-3421.