KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A body has been found in Kershaw county according to a Facebook post on the Kershaw County Sheriff's office page.

The body was just located on Damascus Church Rd near Flatrock Rd in Westville.

The Kershaw County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) crime scene unit has been called to assist.

This is an active crime scene and we are asking all traffic to avoid this area.