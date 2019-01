CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The body of a missing elderly Chesterfield County man has been found off of Highway 265 Wednesday morning, the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office reports.

Officials had been searching for 85-year-old Clerow Myers for the past three days.

He was last seen in the Ruby area. No word on foul play as deputies are still investigating.

