Police in South Carolina say the body of a North Carolina woman has been found in a wooded area in Myrtle Beach.

Deputy coroner Michelle McSpadden said Sunday her office identified the woman as 41-year-old Jennifer Fitchett of Middlesex, North Carolina. According to McSpadden, Fitchett's family said she was a mother of three who was expecting her first grandchild in a few weeks.

McSpadden said Fitchett's body was found by a runner Saturday near a running path off Palmetto Pointe Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. She said the cause of death is not being released as part of an investigation.

