Body parts found at southwest Columbus home during narcotics search

Police did not detail the circumstances surrounding the investigation.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A search warrant for narcotics at a southwest Columbus residence has since turned into a homicide investigation, police said Wednesday.

Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office were serving a search warrant at a home in the 1800 block of Bashan Drive around 7 a.m. when they found what they said looked like a homicide scene and called Columbus police.

Police confirmed body parts were found at the scene. Columbus police has since taken over the homicide investigation since the residence is in its jurisdiction.

“We are trying to find out if these body parts belong to one person or multiple people,” said Sgt. James Fuqua.

A man and a woman were taken in for questioning but no charges have been filed.

Neighbors tell 10TV that the home was a known drug house for about a year. They say two women who lived in the house have not been seen.

Because of what police call the “complexity of the crime scene” the division called in investigators from OHIO BCI which has experience in these kinds of cases and has the hazardous material clothing to deal with drugs.