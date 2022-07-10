Bodycam shows moments before fatal shooting of man throwing rocks at officers

The family of the victim demands officers be fired for their actions.

PHOENIX — Newly released video by the Phoenix Police Department shows a deadly shooting involving a man throwing rocks at officers.

The nearly six-minute video published by the department shows edited body camera footage of the shooting and 911 calls. It was released Friday as part of the department's transparency policy.

The person shot by officers is 34-year-old Ali Osman. It was the night of Sept. 24 when police say Osman was throwing rocks at a police cruiser near 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane.

In the body camera footage from one of the officers, you can hear them ask Osman twice to drop the rock he was holding. You then see Osman throw the rock toward the officer. A police spokesperson says the officer, who has not been named, was hit in the shin. You then see four gunshots fired toward Osman. Police provided medical aid at the scene. Osman was transported to the hospital where he died.

Since the shooting, his family has demanded accountability from the department.

At a press briefing Friday held by their attorney, Osman's sister Halima Osman said she had to stop watching the video, saying it was too painful to see.

This video shows a critical incident that occurred in the area of 6600 North 19th Avenue on Saturday, September 24, 2022. A man throwing rocks at patrol cars continued throwing them when confronted by officers.



Full Story: https://t.co/i0zj5lY8Mv pic.twitter.com/PgDLTCvbmc — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) October 7, 2022

