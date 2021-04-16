Officer Mott is recovering from a broken jaw, while Officer Clanin suffered a concussion.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police have arrested a man accused of assaulting two officers on Thursday, leaving one with a broken jaw and the other with a concussion.

Officers were responding to reports of a man threatening people with a knife outside Faith Mission, near North 6th Street and East Naghten Street, when the assault took place.

Bodycam footage released by Columbus police shows officers pull up to the suspect, identified as Noah Andrews. In the video, Officer Andrew Mott is heard asking Andrews to drop his bag.

“Alright, I’m gonna pat you down,” Mott says, ordering Andrews to take his hands out of his pocket when Andrews appears to strike him in the face. At some point, Andrews allegedly slams Officer Samuel Clanin against the police vehicle.

“Awe, he punched me!,” Mott shouts, rolling up and telling Andrews to “freeze” twice before tasing him.

According to police, Andrews was arrested without injury and is charged with two counts of assault on a police officer.