ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A bond of $50,000 was set for a man who shot another when he fired into a vehicle.

“There were several people either in this car or around this business who could have been seriously injured as well or worse,” the sheriff said. “This is a complete lack of concern for life shown by this individual.”

Daniel Goodwin, Jr., 26, has been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature in connection with a February 5 incident.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to a location near Belleville Road where a man said he was seated in a vehicle when he was shot in the foot.

The driver of the car said she had pulled into a nearby convenience store just before 6 p.m. when another motorist tried to ram her vehicle.

She said she sped from the location but as they neared the area of Jamison Street, the following motorist fired at least one round that struck the passenger door of her car where the victim was seated.

The victim was initially treated locally but later transferred to an undisclosed hospital.

Goodwin faces up to 20 years in prison, if convicted.