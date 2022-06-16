Border Patrol agents find almost 600 migrants in separate groups near border, agency says

Border Patrol agents encountered almost 600 migrants in four separate large groups near border, as well as a stash house.

EDINBURG, Texas — Border Patrol agents encountered almost 600 migrants in four separate large groups near border, as well as a stash house, according to the Border Patrol Rio Grande Valley Facebook page.

Over the last few days, agents with the Rio Grande Valley sector came across four large groups totaling 594 migrants in both Starr and Hidalgo County. The groups included 279 family members, 169 unaccompanied children, and 146 single adults. The undocumented immigrants were from various Central and South American countries.

In recent days, #USBP agents encountered 4 large groups totaling 594 migrants in Starr and Hidalgo Counties, more than... Posted by US Border Patrol RGV Sector on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Then on June 13, agents apprehended 26 migrants being held in a stash house in Rio Grande City, with the help of the Starr County Sheriff’s Office. All were in the United States illegally from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

They were all processed accordingly by Border Patrol agents.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.