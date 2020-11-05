LAREDO, Texas — Saturday, May 9 a white tractor hauling a white trailer approached the I-35 checkpoint. During an immigration inspection of the driver, a service canine alerted to the trailer.

Agents searched the trailer and discovered 25 individuals from Mexico, all illegally in the U.S.

The driver a U.S. citizen and the individuals in the trailer were taken into custody pending investigation. Both the tractor and trailer were seized by the U.S. Border Patrol.

To report suspicious activity like human or drug smuggling contact the Laredo Sector Border Patrol at 1-800-343-1994.