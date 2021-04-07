The truck was returning from a fireworks show in Akron when it exploded into a ball of flames.

PEMBROKE, N.Y. — A box truck was returning from a fireworks show in Akron just before midnight on Saturday. It was traveling south on S. Lake Road in Pembroke when it exploded into a ball of flames.

Pembroke's Assistant Fire Chief Edwin Mileham told a photographer on the scene that he lives about four miles from S. Lake Road and heard a big explosion. When he arrived at the scene he said fireworks were exploding all over the place and the box truck was on fire.

The driver of the truck was able to free himself and call 911. Mileham says that the driver was on his way home from the fireworks show in Akron.

"All of a sudden he saw sparks coming out of the back of the truck," Mileham said. "And then he heard some loud bangs out of the back of the truck. He pulled it over and got out of the vehicle and we got called. By then it was blowing up pretty good."

The driver was not injured.