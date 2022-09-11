Mother's missing bracelet holds something that can't be replaced - her baby's ashes

A mother is calling on the public to help after losing a very special bracelet Tuesday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A mother is asking for help after losing something very special to her.

This bracelet is special to Morgan Clodfelter in so many ways.

"I never imagined having to carry my baby out of the hospital in a box, to the funeral home - to be cremated," she told us.

You see, the heart that is shown above holds some of Clodfelter's baby's ashes inside.

"In July 2021 I was having complications in my pregnancy with our third baby. At 11:30 that night, my water broke and I delivered him at home. He was still alive but obviously, the gestation age was very young and he wasn’t able to make it. So, we were able to make arrangements with the funeral home and we carried our baby out in a box straight to the funeral home, he was cremated and my husband got me that bracelet and we put some of his ashes in there," Clodfelter explained.

One side of the heart reads "Zachary James Clodfelter 7/30/2021."

The other side has wings at the top and reads "Your wings were ready, but my heart was not."

The bracelet fell off Tuesday when Clodefelter was in the Winston-Salem, Clemmons area.

She tells WFMY, It could be anywhere.

She said she's been very emotional since losing the bracelet.

"The bracelet was something that I wear every day just because I can’t hold him but I can wear the bracelet with him in it," she said.

Clodfelter resorted to posting on social media in order to encourage people in the area, to be on the lookout.

She said she was at Target on Hanes Mall; she also went to Starbucks in Clemmons.

She stopped at Chick-fil-a and Lowes Foods in Clemmons, along with the Post Office on Healy Drive in Winston-Salem and Dollar General on Country Club Road.

She urges the public to be on the lookout.