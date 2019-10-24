ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg chapter of the LINKS and Claflin University gathered to honor all those impacted by breast cancer.

Several survivors and others affected by breast cancer gathered Thursday at Claflin University for the Color of Cancer breast cancer survivor luncheon.

The room was adorned with all things pink- from flowers to ribbons. The crowd listened to survivors sharing stories and encouraging others as they go through their own journey.

"When you share your story, it’s nothing to be afraid of" Jerri Singleton, a cancer survivor, said, "Early detection is very important and as soon as you get on top of it and see your doctor the better your prognosis will be."

"I have been impacted by cancer five times" says Candance Mac, "Today has been amazing and to be in a room with people who have survived for over 20 years and I’m an 8 year survivor so I’m just trying to be here as long as I can to spread as much goodness as I can however I can whenever I can."

The Orangeburg chapter of the LINKS will also be lighting up several buildings with the color pink in the Orangeburg area at 6:30 p.m. during the month of October. The pink building will be at the breast cancer center right behind the Regional Medical Center.