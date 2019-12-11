UPDATE: $1 million bond set for Brianna Williams, arrested after suicide attempt following discovery of a child's remains in Alabama

The family of Brianna Williams and law enforcement officials have differing accounts of her condition on Tuesday night. Relatives say the mother of missing 5-year-old Taylor Williams is on life support, while investigators tell First Coast News she is in a medically-induced coma.

Sources said police were on their way to arrest Brianna Williams, 27, when she overdosed on pills of some kind.

According to a medical expert, being on life support or in a medically-induced coma are conditions that could overlap. Life support typically involves using a ventilator, which requires heavy sedation or a medically induced coma.

However, a medically induced coma would not necessarily mean a ventilator.

While Williams remains in serious condition at UF Health, sheriff's office patrol cars and crime scene units were on and off the hospital campus all night on Tuesday.

Family members told First Coast News Brianna Williams had been difficult to get in touch with during the months leading up to when she reported her daughter missing.

Earlier on Tuesday, search teams involving multiple agencies found human remains between the cities of Linden and Demopolis, Alabama where the search for Taylor Williams expanded. Officials haven't identified the body.

Brianna Williams reported her daughter missing last Wednesday around 7:20 a.m. Upon investigating, an AMBER Alert was issued for Taylor Williams. After a day of talking with police, she stopped cooperating in the investigation, Sheriff Mike Williams said.

Brianna Williams is a Petty Officer with the U.S. Navy and works at NAS Jacksonville.

Newspaper reports from 2010 in Alabama-based The Demopolis Times and The Democrat-Reporter described Brianna Williams as a high-achieving student with a bright future.

According to a copy of The Demopolis Times, Brianna Williams graduated from Linden High School at the top of her class in 2010. She also got the "Elite Lindenite Scholarship," which is awarded to five high school seniors.

Copies of the Linden, Alabama newspaper, The Democrat-Reporter from 2010, said Brianna Williams was homecoming queen and planned to attend Alabama A&M University with a major in mechanical engineering.

