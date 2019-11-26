BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lamont Thomas may be 48-years-old, but age is only a number and he is ready, willing and able to raise five young children.

Thomas adopted five children in October; Michaela, 1, Major, 2, Nakia, 3, Jamel, 4, and Zendaya, 5. Thomas says he wanted to see the children together because they are all siblings and were spread out across Western New York.

"I told them that I wanted to reunite these kids together, these are siblings they should all be raised together and I fought for close to two-and-a-half years to be able to get them together and we won, we got it," Thomas said.

A single man raising young children is a big job, when asked how he does it, Thomas said "the grace of God."

November is recognized as National Adoption Awareness Month. While all adoption-related issues are important, the particular focus of this month is the adoption of children currently in foster care.

Native American Community Services of Erie & Niagara Counties, Inc helped Lamont. Click here for more information or call (716) 874-4460.

Other agencies include New Directions Youth & Family Services (716) 529-1154 or (716) 358-3636.

Thomas was overwhelmed to learn that people reached out to 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing since the initial story. A woman in Illinois said, "I just want to make a donation, even if it's to buy shoes for each of the kids."

