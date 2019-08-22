ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police are investigating after a bullet pierced a preschool window while children were inside Thursday afternoon.

Police say they were notified about the bullet shortly after 3 p.m.

Eleven children, all 2 year olds, were inside the classroom when the shooting happened at the Allendale Methodist Church, located on Haines Road.

There were no reported injuries.

Police say a total of 44 children attend the preschool. Parents were notified by phone after the bullet hole was found.

The school will be closed Friday. It will reopen on Monday.

The school released a statement on Facebook

This afternoon around 3 pm, what police say appears to be a stray bullet came through one of our preschool classrooms. Thankfully, no children, teachers, or staff were injured.

Our teachers immediately took the children to the chapel, locked down the campus, and called police. Officers arrived shortly after the incident and are now conducting their investigation. At this point, we don't have any information from the police on where the bullet came from but they do assure us that there is no ongoing risk. Given that the bullet fell just inside the window, it appears to have been fired at a great distance, and not be a targeted shooting, according to the police.

All of our parents have been notified and are coming to pick up their children now. The school will be closed tomorrow. Out of an abundance of caution, the St. Petersburg Police will be providing additional patrol and security.

We are extremely grateful that no one was injured and appreciate the fast action of our teachers, staff and the St. Pete Police to keep everyone safe.

