BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for a missing boy.

Police said 11-year-old, Jose Alessandro Bonilla-Baca was last seen Thursday night around 5 p.m. in the 2200 block of Wilkins Street.

Police said he’s wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and black sandals.

Burlington police said this is not an Amber Alert and the boy walked away from the area.