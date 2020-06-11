BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for a missing boy.
Police said 11-year-old, Jose Alessandro Bonilla-Baca was last seen Thursday night around 5 p.m. in the 2200 block of Wilkins Street.
Police said he’s wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and black sandals.
Burlington police said this is not an Amber Alert and the boy walked away from the area.
If you have any information call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.