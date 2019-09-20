TAMPA, Fla. — A local bus driver didn’t hesitate to help a woman with a cane trying to cross the street on one of her routes.

HART bus driver Elaine Carabello saw that the woman was trying to cross the street and was having trouble.

Carabello pulled the bus over and helped the woman walk across the street before getting back on the bus.

One of the people who was on Carabello’s bus contacted HART and praised her for the act of kindness.

