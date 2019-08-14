MINNEOLA, Fla. — Four Florida moms are going to be a-OK with their kids going back to school. No tears here, nope, none at all.

In fact, Shawna wrote on Facebook, "We’ll be juuuuuuust fine!!"

She is the owner of Wee Winks-Photography and said the photo idea was supposed to be some funny thing for the mothers' friends and families. Shawna, Bridget, Jennifer and Robyn have 18 kids to send off.

The photos show the moms hanging out and enjoying -- large -- glasses of wines with a box of doughnuts on the side.

"Happy first day of school," the caption reads.

Wee Winks-Photography Yessssss!!! This is also a reminder of how fast time goes, and h... ow important it is to capture those special moments. Like most of us, I'm always behind the camera when it comes to taking photos of my kids and my family. Hardly am I ever in one.

"Never in a million years did we think these photos would go viral!" Shawna said. "It’s exciting to watch and good to know we are putting a smile on people's faces."

Who knows, maybe this photo series will become an annual tradition from here on out. "Possibly," Shawna said.

Happy first day of school, everyone -- and #ByeFelicia.

