COLUMBIA, S.C. — The S.C. Department of Corrections Police Services released arrest warrants today for Zatwon Mason Jr., a cadet at McCormick Correctional Institution.

Mason, 19, of Johnston, is charged with trafficking cocaine, manufacturing/distribution of marijuana and attempting to furnish contraband to a prisoner.

A cadet is an officer, at least 18 and a high school graduate, usually hired with little to no experience and under the supervision of certified correctional officers.

Mason's charges involve 550 grams of marijuana, 143 grams of cocaine, 10 cell phones, cigarettes, rolling papers and loose tobacco.

The arrest warrant says that Mason admitted to trying to sell the items to inmates.

He was fired after his arrest.