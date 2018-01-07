GREENSBORO, NC – It’s inevitable. You’re going to be on the road and you’re going to be beside, behind or want to get in front of a tractor trailer.

The best way for you to stay safe while sharing the road with the big boys is to know what's called the “no zones.” Check out where you shouldn't be. These no zones are where the truck drivers cannot see you.

Consumer Reports has an interactive map. When you put your cursor on each section, it gives you information as to why the safety zones are set that way.

The maps and graphics are great. But it’s different when you see it in person. 2 Wants To Know (2WTK) takes you outside and shows you just what that 20 feet in front and the 30 feet in back looks like. This safe distance isn't just to avoid a rear-end collision, but trucks also kick up debris. This distance gives you more time to react.

Now, let’s tackle the front blind spot of the semi. A fully loaded tractor trailer can require 40% more stopping distance than a passenger car.

This is key for all you car & SUV drivers out there-- You need to see a truck's headlights and bumper in your review mirrors BEFORE you pass them. The recommendation is 20 feet in front.

Speaking of mirrors, do you know how to set your mirrors to make sure you don't have blind spots? Check this vide explainer out.

