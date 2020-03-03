DENVER — Denver City Council member Candi CdeBaca cheered a tweet suggesting that coronavirus be spread at President Trump’s rallies, leading the Colorado Republican Party to call for her resignation.

CdeBaca, a self-described Democratic Socialist, re-tweeted “#solidarity Yaaaas!!” followed by crying laughing emojis to a tweet by a woman saying she would go to MAGA rallies if she was diagnosed with coronavirus.

CdeBaca’s tweet last Friday attracted little notice until it was picked up by conservative media on March 2. The tweet CdeBaca was responding to was deleted on March 3.

The Colorado Republican Party said CdeBaca should resign.

"Councilwoman CdeBaca praising a social media post calling for Trump supporters to be infected with the coronavirus is simply disgusting,” said Colorado GOP Executive Director Lx Fangonilo.

“There can be no room in our politics for wishing harm on Americans who have different political beliefs. Democrats in Colorado and across the country need to condemn this evil statement,” Fangonilo said in a press release.

Twitter screenshot

CdeBaca’s chief of staff, Lisa Calderon, suggested that Republican outrage should instead be focused on the Trump administration’s response to the spread of coronavirus.

“Councilwoman CdeBaca made a sarcastic tweet on Twitter to call attention to the Trump administration’s downplaying of the Coronavirus outbreak as a 'hoax' no more dangerous than the common flu,” Calderon said.

Trump referred to Democrats’ framing of the COVID-19 outbreak as a “hoax” at a recent rally. Preliminary research from China, where coronavirus is believed to have originated, suggests the virus is many times more lethal than the seasonal flu.

“Rather than conservative outlets making a four-day-old Tweet their focus on Super Tuesday, they should focus their energy on demanding a competent Federal response to this public health crisis instead,” Calderon said.

RELATED: CdeBaca stands behind misleading tweet saying Hancock wants millions to enforce camping ban

RELATED: Denver city councilwoman Candi CdeBaca to propose repealing camping ban

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Full Episodes of Next with Kyle Clark