COLUMBIA, S.C. — A group of friends honored the lives of 29-year-old Tolliver Wise and 36-year-old Christopher Lott, Jr.

The two men lost their lives after a man opened fired in a Columbia sports bar.

On Friday night, a candlelight vigil was held outside of McCray's Sports Bar & Grille on Bush River Rd.

Friends of the two men remembered their lives.

"Tolliver was a good guy," says Kim Lott. "Every time you saw him it was all smiles and hugs. Everybody was sissy or bro, when he first met you, you were sissy or bro. He was very sweet, always took up for you. Chris was a good guy too and none of them deserved what happened to them."

RELATED: Second man killed at Columbia bar identified

Early Thursday morning, a man opened fire in the sports bar, hitting Wise, Lott and two other people, who are still recovering in the hospital.

Deputies say the suspect was originally asked to leave, but returned and began shooting.

"It just sucks that someone has to take our place that we come to, our little haven, our little getaway," says Quentin Lyons. "It just sucks that we have this dark cloud over our little get away."

Lyons says he's known Wise for a little over a year, but wished he had more time to spend with him.

"Always calling me bro, always making sure I'm doing well," says Lyons. "He's a man who just actually cares an makes sure you're doing good."

Friends who gathered say there needs to be a stop to the violence.

Richland County deputies are still investigating the shooting, and have not released who they believe opened fired in the bar.