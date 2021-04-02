x
Ohio grandmother faces charges after overdosing while in McDonald's drive-thru with granddaughter

Canton Fire Department were able to administer Narcan on the scene to revive the woman.
Credit: Canton Police
Michelle Davenport, 49, of Massilon, Ohio.

CANTON, Ohio — A 49-year-old Massilon grandmother has been charged with child endangerment after overdosing on heroin while in the drive-thru at a local McDonald's with her five-year-old grandchild in the car with her. 

According to a report from Canton Police Department, Michelle Davenport of Massilon was found unresponsive in her car on Wednesday afternoon around 12:15 p.m., with her grandchild still in the car. 

Police told 3News that the Canton Fire Department administered Narcan after arriving on the scene and were able to revive her. Davenport was then transported to a local hospital for evaluation before being taken to Stark County Jail.

At this time, it is unknown who made the initial 911 call to Canton Police, but it is known that the original call reported a woman having a seizure. 

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with 3News to follow along with this developing story for updates. 

