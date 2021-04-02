Canton Fire Department were able to administer Narcan on the scene to revive the woman.

CANTON, Ohio — A 49-year-old Massilon grandmother has been charged with child endangerment after overdosing on heroin while in the drive-thru at a local McDonald's with her five-year-old grandchild in the car with her.

According to a report from Canton Police Department, Michelle Davenport of Massilon was found unresponsive in her car on Wednesday afternoon around 12:15 p.m., with her grandchild still in the car.

Police told 3News that the Canton Fire Department administered Narcan after arriving on the scene and were able to revive her. Davenport was then transported to a local hospital for evaluation before being taken to Stark County Jail.

At this time, it is unknown who made the initial 911 call to Canton Police, but it is known that the original call reported a woman having a seizure.

