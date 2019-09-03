COLUMBIA, South Carolina — On March 8, 2019, the world celebrated International Women's Day. Disney Pictures and Marvel Studios are celebrating too, by introducing their first female lead to the big screen, Captain Marvel.

Brie Larson's portrayal of the intergalactic super-heroine left audiences in awe, shattering the glass ceiling. Marvel also broke barriers with Pinar Toprak, the first woman composer to score a film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel president Kevin Feige even confirmed that Captain Marvel is the most powerful superhero introduced to date in the MCU.

"I think she's going to blow it out of the water to be honest," says Tripp Ocain, who was heading into the Regal Cinema at Sandhills. "I thinks it's going to exceed expectations."

"The action, the CGI, everything, it was a really good movie and better than I expected," said Bridgette Sellers, who had just watched the film in IMAX with her sons.

Not only is Captain Marvel bringing action to the big screen, but her photon blasts give "girl power" a new meaning.

"It feels wonderful," says Sellers. "You can't help but feel empowered. I feel like I can do anything, maybe not destroy space ships, but I can come pretty close."

