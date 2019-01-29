COLUMBIA, South Carolina — A local car dealership was burglarized and the Richland County Sheriff's Department is hoping you can help identify the suspects.

Tuesday night, January 19, around 9:30 PM deputies responded to Sloan Motors on Two Notch road for a burglary. After reviewing the security cameras it showed suspects broke into the business and stole numerous items including paper tags from the dealership.

If you have any information about this crime you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.