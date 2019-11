SUMTER, S.C. — A car found itself wedged next to a building in Sumter Tuesday afternoon.

Information is limited at this time but the accident happened near the corner of Liberty and Harvin streets and the car found itself wedged between a guide wire and the Southern Uniform and Screen Printing shop.

Car accident in Sumter

WLTX

Ashlie Johnson, a witness at the scene, said it appeared no one was seriously hurt and the accident happened around 3 p.m.

Sumter Fire department responded to the accident.