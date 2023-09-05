The preliminary investigation shows the tow operator was unaware the children were inside.

ARLINGTON, Va. — A mother is facing charges after her car was towed from a no-parking zone in Pentagon City with two kids still inside.

At 11:10 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Arlington County Police Department were dispatched to the 1100 block of S. Hayes Street for a report of a stolen car with two children inside. While officers were responding to the call, it was determined the car had been towed for being parked in a no-parking zone.

The Emergency Communications Center then got in touch with the tow company regarding the incident.

The preliminary investigation shows the tow operator was unaware the children were inside. After being notified, the driver pulled over to check on them.

Responding officers checked in on the children and determined that they were in good health.

Police charged the driver of the car, 26-year-old Chaukina Thomas of Suitland, with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was released on a summons.

The owner of the towing company involved, Advanced Towing, claims the pictures his driver took before towing the car do not show the kids inside.

"We towed a car that had kids covered up and asleep in car seats," John O'Neill said. "We find cars like that all the time and call the police."

O'Neill added that there was a garage with free 30-minute parking nearby, but the car was towed from a fire lane.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated the tow truck driver was facing charges, instead of the mother of the children inside the car.

