ORANGEBURG, S.C. — At least one person has been taken to the hospital after a car crash involving a train Thursday evening.

That person is being checked out at a local hospital after the crash at Magnolia and Whitman streets. A child was also in the car at the time, but Capt. Alexander with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety says they are "more scared than anything."

Calhoun and Magnolia Drive, along with Magnolia and Whitman streets, are blocked as officers continue to re-route traffic. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as they clear the scene. There is no word on when traffic will return to normal.

The circumstance of the crash are unclear at this time.

