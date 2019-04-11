ORANGEBURG, S.C. — People are lending a helping hand in Orangeburg for students who are in need of essentials items to get them through their day to day.

"It’s all about making a difference" says Evelyn Disher, executive director Orangeburg county Community of Character.

The organization hopes to do just that with the care closet.

The group is looking to fulfill the needs of students from all over the county whether it be school supplies, clothing whether for school or home to toiletries.

"We partner with the school. We work closely with the counselors who are usually on the front line for identifying the students in need" says Disher, "They communicate a need for a particular student to us and we fulfill that need through donors and volunteers who agree to shopping for that particular need or we go out and purchase it from donations we receive."

The donation of these items are come from a network of volunteers and donors.

To find out how to become apart of that network be sure to visit here for more information.