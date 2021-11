He was later transported to Tanner Medical Center, where he died.

CARROLLTON, Ga. — A toddler is dead in Carrollton after wandering away from his home into a flooded drainage ditch.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said the 2-year-old boy left his home on Stripling Chapel Road during Thursday evening's storms.

The toddler was later found in the ditch by family.

He was later transported to Tanner Medical Center, where he died.