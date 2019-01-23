ATLANTA — Basketball star Shaquille O’Neal is casting for men of his stature for an upcoming advertisement for JC Penny set to be filmed in metro Atlanta.

The former Los Angeles Laker posted,” Hey Atlanta! @jcpenney and I are looking for a few Big & Tall guys who want to surprise their Valentine with a head to toe makeover! Post a video, 60 seconds or less, telling me why I should pick you using the hashtags #AllAtJCP and #Contest. Who knows, you may be looking as sexy as me this Valentine’s Day. No Purchase Necessary Open to ATL metro area, big & tall men, 18+ Ends 8pm 1/25 Rules & eligibility,”

Shaquille O’Neal XLG is the mogul’s apparel line with JCPenney. The fashion line will offer over 60 unique styles of men’s suited separates, dress shirts, ties and belts in a range of sizes, all at affordable price points. Sale prices include a suit for $199.99, sport coat for $114.99 and dress shirt for $32.50. Big & tall men will discover suited separates and sport coats in sizes up to 64, belts up to 4XL, and extra-long ties.

PHOTOS | Shaq signs on as owner at Ponce de Leon Krispy Kreme Basketball Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal has signed on as a Krispy Kreme Doughnuts’ owner at the downtown Atlanta location. Above, Shaq celebrates with the Krispy Kreme HQ in Winston-Salem. Shaq celebrates with the Krispy Kreme HQ in Winston-Salem. Basketball Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal has signed on as a Krispy Kreme Doughnuts’ owner at the downtown Atlanta location. Shaq celebrates with the Krispy Kreme HQ in Winston-Salem. Basketball Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal has signed on as a Krispy Kreme Doughnuts’ owner. Shaq celebrates with the Krispy Kreme HQ in Winston-Salem. O’Neal, who is also the global spokesperson for the doughnut franchise, has taken ownership of the historic Krispy Kreme shop on Ponce de Leon Avenue, which opened more than 60 years ago. Shaq celebrates with the Krispy Kreme HQ in Winston-Salem. Basketball Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal has signed on as a Krispy Kreme Doughnuts’ owner at the downtown Atlanta location. Shaq celebrates with the Krispy Kreme HQ in Winston-Salem. Basketball Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal has signed on as a Krispy Kreme Doughnuts’ owner at the downtown Atlanta location. Shaq celebrates with the Krispy Kreme HQ in Winston-Salem.

Each piece features a modern, understated design combined with a classic fit, allowing for an effortless style that easily transitions from day to night. Plus, each garment is infused with performance features including cooling technology, stretch fabrics and flex collars to ensure ultimate comfort.

“I’ve always partnered with trusted, quality brands that have personal meaning to me, and I’m beyond excited to expand my relationship with JCPenney,” said O’Neal. “Every big guy should have the opportunity to bring the sexy like I do, and I can’t wait to help men just like me look their best with a men’s clothing collection that not only fits their frames, but fits their wallets, too.”

O’Neal began his partnership with JCPenney as the exclusive big & tall style ambassador in March of last year, showcasing his unique style and fun-loving personality throughout the Company’s big & tall initiatives.

MORE FROM THE A-SCENE

Iggy Azalea looking for Atlanta residents for new music video in Twitter casting call

Producers casting in Atlanta for new series based on Stephen King novel, 'The Outsider'

Producers begin casting for ‘Bad Boys 3’ filming in Atlanta