'It’s very disturbing': Substitute teacher's expletive-laced, racist rant captured on camera

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Fulton County school is taking swift action Wednesday after seeing a video riddled with profanity and defaming a former U.S. president. A Centennial High School substitute teacher is captured uttering the words in a now viral video, which quickly circulated online.

The principal sent a letter to parents, and the vice president of Atlanta's NAACP is reacting strongly to the words.

“It’s very disturbing the kind of language that was being used in a classroom," said Gerald Griggs, 1st vice president of the Atlanta NAACP. “School is not the place to have that kind of vitriol conversation with young people. That’s why we’re concerned, and the definite racist overtones that were coming out were very, very concerning.”

The teacher is heard in the expletive-laced lesson making racially-disparaging remarks about former U.S. President Barack Obama and directed at students.

“No generation of young people should be subjected to a hostile environment where they’re made to feel unsafe and uncomfortable," Griggs said.

The district fired the substitute teacher and reported him to human relations.

Still, Griggs said the NAACP will take action and contact the school board.

“We understand that they’ve taken swift action, and we believe that was appropriate, but we still are concerned that that level of political rhetoric that is damaging was being used in the school in front of young people," Griggs said.

The school's principal sent this letter to parents:

"Centennial Families,

One of the most valued aspects of our Centennial school community is the diversity of our student body and school community. We expect all members of our school community – student and adults alike – to treat others with dignity and respect differing viewpoints and opinions. Unfortunately, this morning a Fulton County substitute working today at Centennial made comments that go against what we represent as a school. The substitute made disparaging comments directed towards students, comments that included profane and vile language towards and in front of students.

This behavior will not be tolerated. This substitute was immediately relieved of their duties at Centennial High School and reported to human resources.

We have been made aware that a video of this may be circulating. Please advise your student not to share or post any videos and if they are in receipt of one to report it Centennial Administration.

Administration is meeting with the students that were in class with the substitute. We want to thank them for their positive response despite the negative comments made by the substitute and for modeling the values we hold dear. We also want to share with these students and the school community that actions are being taken in collaboration with human resources to ensure this is addressed properly.

At Centennial we are uKnighted, and we will continue to have an expectation of positivity and kindness for all those that enter our school.