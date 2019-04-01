A man has been pronounced dead after a family member found him burned. Officials say he was home alone, cooking when his clothes caught fire.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was completely burned but his kitchen and home were not damaged.

While police and fire officials spent much of the day ruling out potential causes of death, they say they are confident this was an accident.

The Charlotte Fire Department initially responded to the 6200 Block of Skyline Drive for an unknown medical need. Units arrived to find a burn victim.

The Fire Investigation Task Force determined the man succumbed to his injuries prior to being found.