PINEVILLE, N.C. — A 1-year-old boy is dead after being left in a hot car, Pineville Police said.

The child was discovered around 5 p.m. Thursday in a vehicle in the parking lot at Lowe's at 10625 McMullen Creek Parkway.

"Lifesaving measures were taken and the child was transported to Atrium Pineville via Medic, however unfortunately pronounced deceased at the hospital," police said.

Police told NBC Charlotte the mother went to work at some point in the day and realized after her shift that her son was still in the car.

The mom is cooperating with investigators, police said.

There was no immediate word on whether charges would be filed.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

